Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

City Rail Link: Auckland Transport under fire for Karanga-a-Hape station street plans

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Artist's impression of the CRL's Karanga-a-Hape station. Despite earlier plans, there may be a lot of cars going past.

Artist's impression of the CRL's Karanga-a-Hape station. Despite earlier plans, there may be a lot of cars going past.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Auckland Transport has proposed new layouts for the streets near the CRL’s Karanga-a-Hape station.
  • The plans are different from earlier plans that gained two-thirds support in a public consultation process.
  • The Waitematā Local Board will consider these plans on Tuesday.

Fears of dingy backstreets, inadequate space for pedestrians, poor traffic management and cars where they don’t need to be. Auckland Transport (AT) has come under sustained fire over its plans for the streets around the City Rail .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand