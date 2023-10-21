Chris Scott, Church Road's chief winemaker since 2005.

Church Road chief winemaker Chris Scott says he is honoured that their red wine was nominated in the 2023 Red Wine Producer of the Year category at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

The Hawke’s Bay winery was the only New Zealand winery nominated in the prominent international awards.

“It’s an honour to see our red wines recognised at these awards and for them to represent the incredible quality coming out of Hawke’s Bay,” Scott said.

“It is a testament to the vibrancy and balance that is achievable in this unique corner of the world, and to the incredibly dedicated craftspeople that make up our small team.”

The awards are judged by an international committee of judges, who praised Church Road for its exceptional standards across syrah and Bordeaux varieties.

Church Road has a long history of producing excellent wines that punch above their weight on the international stage, and this is the second year in a row it has been the only New Zealand winery nominated in this category.

In a year that saw the Hawke’s Bay community confronted by devastating weather events, this award also shows how the region is moving forward.

“It’s been a tough year for the region we call home, but nominations such as this are proof of our strong, resilient community and why Hawke’s Bay is considered to be one of the great wine capitals of the world. We’re happy it can be celebrated in this way,” Scott said.

The IWSC has become a global institution that sets the benchmark for quality wine and spirits, with an approach that highlights people and expertise in the field. IWSC Producer trophies are awarded to the standout performers within each wine classification, who are highly regarded for their expertise in wine production and business.

Earlier this year, Church Road launched its Prestige Collection for 2023, including two wines from the coveted TOM range, hailing from the most exceptional vintages, including Church Road TOM Syrah 2021 and TOM Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2020.

Alongside these and showcasing the unique terroir of Church Road’s very best sites, the Church Road 1 Single Vineyard collection includes the Single Vineyard Gimblett Gravels Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, right through to the Single Vineyard Chardonnay 2022.