Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christopher Luxon’s Cabinet congestion: Time to streamline the number of ministerial portfolios - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Christopher Luxon’s administration is currently presiding over a whopping 81 portfolios. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon’s administration is currently presiding over a whopping 81 portfolios. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ryan Bridge
Opinion by Ryan Bridge
Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition host.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Given the Prime Minister’s penchant for corporate buzzwords, perhaps he’d like to employ a new one on his executive: “streamline”.

Christopher Luxon’s administration is currently presiding over a whopping 81 portfolios — significantly more than similar-sized countries and far more than most larger ones. Ireland,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand