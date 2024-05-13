Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking with Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking following his government unveiling its new roading project scheme, Roads of Regional Significance.

Transport minister Simeon Brown yesterday revealed the new programme, which is similar to the existing Roads of National Significance scheme but will focus on essential roads in the regions.

He said the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi would make all decisions around the projects - rather than ministers.

Brown told reporters the roading schemes would replace the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP), which he said had seen “significant cost blowouts that resulted in project cancellations and delays across the country”.

Labour has raised concerns about the other projects that are funded through the NZUP including upgrades to hospitals and schools, warning National is “throwing the baby out with the bath water”.

On Monday the Court of Appeal also released its decision overturning the High Court’s ruling that Children’s Minister Karen Chhour did not have to appear before the Waitangi Tribunal over government plans to repeal section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

Chhour yesterday announced legislation to repeal s7AA, which deals with Treaty of Waitangi obligations, had been introduced to Parliament.



