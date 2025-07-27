Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said people need to get organised for elections. Photo / Mark Papalii, RNZ

By RNZ

The Prime Minister says the public still has plenty of time to get enrolled to vote despite scrapping same-day enrolment for elections.

Last week, the Government announced legislation to overhaul electoral laws it said had become “unsustainable”.

The Government agreed to close enrolment before advance voting begins, with people needing to enrol or update their details by midnight on the Sunday before advance voting starts on the Monday morning (in other words, 13 days before election day).

The legislation sets a requirement of 12 days advance voting at each election, and the changes would mean special vote processing could get under way sooner.