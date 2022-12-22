‘Christmas is ruined’: Truckload of items stolen from woman’s driveway ahead of holiday travel

Auckland’s mayor sends shudder through the share market, damning editorial on New Zealand’s study into mental health and Russia’s warning to the US in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland’s mayor sends shudder through the share market, damning editorial on New Zealand’s study into mental health and Russia’s warning to the US in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland woman says her Christmas holiday is ruined after a truckload of items were stolen from her house.

The Mt Albert resident - who asked not to be named - told the Herald this morning that when she woke up at 5am to grab something from the back of her house she noticed all the goods from her packed truck were gone.

“I am devastated, I have worked hard all year to go on a holiday and they have ruined it, whoever it is,” she said.

She and her partner had loaded the truck last night in preparation to travel north for the holidays with family, the woman said.

“There was a Nintendo Switch, a boat with fishing rods, lots of clothes and Christmas presents.

“We parked the truck in our driveway right at the back. When I woke up this morning I went out back to grab something and saw it’s all gone.”

The woman said she believed someone had watched the couple load the truck.

One of the treasured items stolen was a custom-made skirt from her friend. Photo / Supplied

The items were worth between $2000-$3000, she said.

“There were things in there that are irreplaceable, like a custom-made skirt my friend had got, it’s one of a kind, and that’s gone.”

Investigators were at her house taking fingerprints from the truck, she said.

“We have reported it to the police.”

The woman had found one of her partner’s shoes lying in the middle of Preston Ave.

The woman found one of her partner's shoes in the middle of the road. Photo / Supplied

She suspects people living nearby are responsible for the overnight burglary.

”We did not hear a vehicle pull up in our driveway. There are no marks to indicate that.

“I saw a trail going at the back of the house, you can see the grass has been pushed back, footprints leading up. Someone has walked here and taken all our stuff,” she claimed.

A police spokesperson said officers would be making enquiries into a report of a burglary in Mt Albert, which was reported to police around 5.25am today.

“The incident is understood to have occurred on Richardson Ave, sometime between 9.30pm on Thursday, December 22, and 5am on Friday, December 23.

“We understand this is a very distressing incident at this time of the year and police will be investigating to hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone who might have information that could assist police investigation can contact them on 105 by referencing file number 21223/9877.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“If you have crime or safety concerns about your neighbourhood then you should get in touch with your local police, who will be happy to discuss these with you,” a police spokesperson said.

On Monday, police sent out a statement on social media warning residents of Christmas theft.

“With more parcels being delivered, there is more chance for your parcels to be stolen,” police said.

“Thieves will take any opportunity to steal any parcels left out on your doorsteps or in apartment building common areas are an easy target.”

One of the ways in which mail theft was preventable was to get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address, the media statement said.

“Make sure you are home to sign for your parcels or have a secure location where they can be left. Have clear instructions and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.

“Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see what you’ve been buying.

“Report any suspicious behaviour to the police. For example, people loitering around vehicles, cars following a courier van or any unexpected visitors knocking at your door asking for someone you don’t know.”



