Christmas in MIQ: 'Turkey with stuffing, glazed ham, tofu and mushrooms for the vegetarians'

MIQ and hotel staff at Rydges Rotorua last year bring a bit of festive cheer for returnees who are stuck in isolation on Christmas Day. Photo / Supplied

Managed isolation facilities across the country are gearing up to make Christmas something special for those inside.



General operations manager Chris Scahill said, at MIQ, they are committed to giving returnees the best festive experience they can, while keeping them, staff and communities safe from Covid-19.



"On Christmas day we're expecting around 3200 returnees in our 32 facilities – about 500 will be children."

He said staff across the facilities are organising a range of different festive activities and experiences for returnees, including special festive meals for Christmas day, Christmas trees and music.



"Menus will vary across the facilities, but returnees will be tucking into a variety of festive fare, such as roast turkey with stuffing, glazed ham, tofu and mushrooms for the vegetarians, and sweet treats such as cookies for children on Christmas Eve, pavlova with strawberries, Christmas mince pies and candy canes, and a complimentary glass of bubbles or sparking grape juice."

Examples of festive season specials at some facilities include a reindeer food station being set-up outside for the kids to feed them the night before Christmas, Christmas stockings on doors and cookies on Christmas Eve for children to decorate.

At one facility, it's even rumoured there'll be an onsite "in-house" Santa.

Scahill said they are encouraging returnees to create festive window art with whatever they have to hand and are also planning several surprises for returnees to bring them some festive cheer.



"We've been reassured that Santa will be allowed into Aotearoa this year. When visiting managed isolation facilities, he will of course strictly follow all health and safety rules.



"Some facilities are extending the good cheer out to New Year's Eve, such as petit fours and a glass of bubbles to have at midnight."

Scahill also thanked those working at MIQ facilities over the Christmas period.

"They are our frontline defence against Covid-19. Every day they put themselves between us and the virus, to keep returning New Zealanders and our communities safe. They have done a superb job throughout 2021 and I thank them for their continued commitment to the job over the festive season."



A spokesperson for MIQ said guests were able to receive parcels and deliveries from a courier, mail person, or family and friends.

However, they must be a reasonable size and quantity, don't contain prohibited items and the facility has the capacity to receive them.

"They should contact staff at their facility to discuss. But we ask them not to leave it to the last minute."