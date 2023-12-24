Police have arrested a 26 year-old man after a hit-and-run incident in Ōtara which left a pedestrian with critical injuries.

Police said this morning they had located the vehicle and the driver involved in the collision on Hills Road about 6.50pm last night.

The driver has been charged with wounding with intent and failing to stop or ascertain injury.

They will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Grundy Place and Carey Place, and the victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

The pedestrian remains in hospital today.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the incident on Christmas Eve and encouraged any witnesses to call 105, referencing file number 231225/9629.