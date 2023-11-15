Demand has never been higher for Tauranga Community Foodbank.

Baked beans, spaghetti, canned tuna, and fresh fruit.

These staple food items are just some of the goods that make up a Tauranga Community Foodbank food parcel which are given to people in need.

The Bay of Plenty Times six-week Christmas Appeal for the foodbank launched on Saturday after a year of record demand.

This year, the foodbank has helped 22,298 people from 8213 households, which included 11,797 children - 28 per cent more than last year, and nearly 50 per cent more than in 2021.

The foodbank is spending an average of just over $20,000 per month on staple foods compared to about $14,800 the year before.

Its 12-month food budget was spent in five months.

Goodwin said there had been no close calls in terms of running out of food but there had been changes to the types of food the service bought.

Snack foods such as two-minute noodles, muesli bars, chips or crackers had not been included in the, on average, 33 parcels sent out each day.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said parcels included a range of foods to make healthy meals, including canned food, pantry staples and meats.

The canned food included baked beans, spaghetti, tomatoes, lentils or chickpeas, tuna, and fruit.

The parcels also had pasta, rice, and potatoes for a well-rounded meal,

Onions, seasonal fruit and vegetables, and frozen vegetables were added to help recipients reach five servings of vegetables and fruit a day.

For protein, parcels have sausages, chicken, eggs, and mince when available. They also have milk, milk powder margarine, jam or peanut butter, sugar, and cereal.

Goodwin said they catered to different dietary needs and had vegetarian, vegan, diabetic-friendly, and gluten-free foods available.

Goodwin saidthose collecting a parcel could also choose from a list of items at the depot.

This could be chicken or vegetable stock, curry powder or herbs , baking supplies, sanitary products, pet food, personal care items and nappies.

As a result of the rising cost of food, especially canned foods, they no longer bought canned cream corn or fruit in bulk and relied on donations for these items.

She said the basics, like pasta and rice, were also a lot more expensive

The organisation has invested more in products like eggs, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.

Treats

Cereal

Spreads

Nappies: Size four, five, six

Drinking chocolate and coffee

Muesli bars

Canned fruit

Tinned fish

Any items are welcome, even if they’re not on the list.

Cash donations are also welcome.