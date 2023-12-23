Some of the SOS Kaipara team (from left) Carolyn Long, Lynne Hargie, Susanne Drummond, Cath Cowley and Kate Packard.

To celebrate Christmas, every day for 12 days the Advocate is sharing with readers a Northland charity or organisation that supports those within the community. In turn, you can learn how best to help them this festive season. Today we speak to SOS Kaipara.

Concerns about the high number of domestic violence and sexual abuse cases reported in the Kaipara district in 1984 gave life to grassroots organisation SOS Kaipara.

After a series of community meetings highlighting the issues, a group of dedicated women came together to provide free services to women and children, who were survivors of sexual and domestic violence, under the new organisation’s banner.

“Their vision was to empower women and children to heal, to strengthen the community,” SOS Kaipara service manager Pushpa Joyce said.

“There was no road map in place, just a group of willing community people committed to participating in and affecting community to address disadvantage.”

Initial services provided by the volunteer-led organisation included support, counselling and education.

But the service based in Dargaville was able to grow after it registered as an Incorporated Society and became affiliated to the National Rape Crisis in 1986. It now provides refuge accommodation, counselling, support, advocacy, and education.

“We work with clients and the wider whānau, local kuia and kaumātua, iwi and hapū, neighbours and close friends to empower individuals and groups by providing them with the skills they need to effect change and engage in action for community,” Pushpa said.

SOS Kaipara works with other agencies to not only provide an effective response but to also try and prevent family and sexual violence.

“Addressing these issues directly or indirectly impacts on social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing.”

Pushpa said SOS Kaipara has been well supported by the local community with donations over this Christmas period.

However, if people wanted to help they could make a donation via www.soskaipara.com.

Anyone in need of support can contact SOS Kaipara on 0800 33 88 44. If you are in immediate danger please contact 111.



