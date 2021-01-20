Christchurch's busiest and most dangerous roads revealed

Moorhouse Ave tops the list of Christchurch's busiest roads, with about 52,600 vehicles using it a day. Photo / Geoff Sloan

Christchurch's busiest and most crash-prone roads can now be revealed.

Moorhouse Ave tops the list of busiest roads, said Christchurch City Council head of transport Richard Osborne, with about 52,600 vehicles using it a day, followed by Bealey Ave with 42,200, Main South Rd with 38,500, Blenheim Rd with 35,800 and Fitzgerald Ave with 31,000.

The only death on these roads in the last year was on Blenheim Rd, where there were 24 crashes over this time period.

Bealey Ave had 29 crashes, the most of any road in Christchurch. There were 26 crashes on Main South Rd, 23 on Fitzgerald Ave, and 21 on Moorhouse Ave.

Osborne also outlined which roads are at the top of the city council's priority list for safety improvements.

The highest priority project is the installation of guardrails at high-risk locations on Dyers Pass Rd. This job is due to be completed over the current and next financial year.

Since 2008, there have been more than 270 crashes on Dyers Pass Rd, and several deaths.

Next on the list of top priorities is improving the Pound and Ryans Rds intersection, including upgrading the roundabout. This area is also prone to crashes, with 56 between 2009 and 2018.

The Pound and Ryans Rds intersection work is due to start in the next financial year and be completed by 2024.

Rounding out the city council's top priorities is the upgrade of signals at the intersection of Lower Styx and Marshland Rds, upgrading the signals at the Greers, Northcote and Sawyers Arms Rds intersection, and upgrading the roundabout at the Marshs and Springs Rds intersection.

Top five busiest Christchurch roads

Moorhouse Ave – About 52,600 vehicles per day

Bealey Ave – About 42,200 vehicles per day

Main South Rd – About 38,500 vehicles per day

Blenheim Rd – About 35,800 vehicles per day

Fitzgerald Ave – About 31,000 vehicles per day

Crashes and deaths on these roads in the last year

Bealey Ave – 29 crashes, 0 deaths

Main South Rd – 26 crashes, 0 deaths

Blenheim Rd – 24 crashes, 1 death

Fitzgerald Ave – 23 crashes, 0 deaths

Moorhouse Ave – 21 crashes, 0 deaths

- starnews.co.nz