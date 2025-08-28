NZ Herald Morning News Update | Air New Zealand profits drop 13.7% & New findings could change how we treat obesity.

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in relation to a suspicious house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Belfast last night.

Police said they were notified of the blaze at a property on Third St about 7.35pm.

The fire was treated as suspicious, and a scene guard was put in place overnight.

A woman was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, charged with wilfully damaging property.