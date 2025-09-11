Another vehicle is narrowly avoided by the speeding car, which continues to push forward, bypassing a car attempting to merge on to the motorway.

The car continues to speed off after the near miss.

The person who caught the gripping footage said they had filed a police report.

The wing mirror of the car went flying off after being hit by the high-speed driver.

Many people took to social media to express their disbelief at the close call.

“Lucky it’s only a mirror broken – could have been a major crash,” one person wrote.

“That could’ve been so much worse.”

One person said they had also seen the car pass them at high speed.

Police have been approached for comment on the video.