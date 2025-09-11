Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Watch: Christchurch driver speeds between lanes, knocks wing mirror off car

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A driver in Christchurch can be seen driving in between lanes, knocking the wing mirror off one car and narrowly missing several others. Video / Supplied

Shocking footage has emerged showing a car on a Christchurch motorway speeding between lanes and taking the wing mirror off one car, while narrowly missing several others.

Dashcam footage shared on Facebook captured the dramatic incident on State Highway 1 near Hornby.

In the video, a white car weaves between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save