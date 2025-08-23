Joy Reid understands the emotional strain mothers face when spending long weeks or even months in a hospital room with their babies.
The anxiety and uncertainty that come with such an experience can take a heavy toll, transforming what should be a joyful time into a challenging ordeal filled withworry.
Reid, a former TVNZ Europe correspondent, said the “significance of human connection” became a fundamental principle of her co-founded charity, One Mother to Another, which provides care packages to mothers with babies who are in hospital, alongside a handwritten note of support.
“She just said, ‘Look, give these to other parents who are having a really tough day in the hospital’.
“When she told me what she’d done, I immediately took myself back to the experiences I’d had in hospital, and the trauma and isolation that I felt with my firstborn, who spent his first week of life in the neonatal intensive care unit.
“It would have made a big difference if I’d received a care package with a handwritten note of support, knowing that I wasn’t alone.”
All three of Reid’s children have spent significant time in hospital, which she said is “definitely the motivation for this kaupapa”.
Reid said the charity was on track to deliver approximately 8000 care packages to 20 hospital wards across the South Island.
It also partnered with Perinatal Wellbeing Canterbury, which offers mental health services, as well as with Nurse Maude, to support parents of terminally ill children.
But Reid said the services One Mother to Another provided wouldn’t be possible without work from more than 120 volunteers and six part-time workers, who were mothers of children who had been hospitalised.
“We’ve got note writers, care packers, crochet writers, a board of trustees, and people come and deliver our care packages,” Reid said.
Volunteers meet for monthly “packing nights” to put together care packages.
“Our volunteers are the absolute lifeblood of One Mother to Another – we couldn’t do it without them,” Reid said.