The festival, which draws up to 7000 people, has been a two-day music festival held in Waipara, North Canterbury, for four years, hosting a variety of acts on December 30 and 31.

Rolling Meadows and the global ticketing company, Flicket, confirmed the error was caused by a fault within Flicket’s system.

A spokeswoman for Sub180, the company behind the festival, said that Rolling Meadows was not responsible for the breach, which was identified shortly after midday yesterday.

She said the issue had resulted in 310 reminder emails being sent to the wrong recipients.

“We want to stress that at no time were full payment card numbers, CVV/security codes, account passwords, login credentials exposed, or tickets,” the spokeswoman said.

“As soon as the issue was detected, we acted quickly to contain it.

“This included immediately pausing the affected email sends, disabling all impacted links, rolling order IDs to prevent any further access, and deploying an error page requiring customers to log in to view their correct order details.

“Our engineering team has fully resolved the issue and added safeguards to prevent this from happening again.

“Only 206 of the incorrect emails were opened, and approximately 50 affected customers have contacted our support team.”

Festival attendees can also authorise the ticket to be purchased automatically and receive a reminder about this.

The Sub180 spokeswoman said that despite the low-level breach, the company would self-report to the Privacy Commission and reach out directly to affected customers.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for this error and for any distress or concern it may have caused.

“Protecting personal information is a responsibility we take extremely seriously, and we deeply regret that this incident occurred.”

The breach comes after the festival announced it would be moving from Waipara, about an hour north of Christchurch, to Bottle Lake Forest, on the outskirts of the city.

It announced it would be expanding from two to three days.

The festival will introduce a New Zealand artists-only night on December 29, which will double as a campers-only night.

The 2024 Rolling Meadows was headlined by American rapper Wiz Khalifa, English pop star Natasha Bedingfield and drum and bass act Hybrid Minds.