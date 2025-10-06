Advertisement
Search for missing Christchurch teen Marley near Sumner now in recovery phase, police say

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Marley, 17, still missing after last being seen in Scarborough, Christchurch on Friday September 26. Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed that the search for a missing Christchurch teenager has now moved to a recovery phase.

A helicopter was seen searching along the coastline in Scarborough and Godley Head areas today for 17-year-old Marley, who has been missing since September 26.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said today’s

