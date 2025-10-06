“Police remain committed to returning Marley home to his family.

“This is the news that no family wants to receive, and we are offering them ongoing support.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have provided information over the course of this search.”

Detailed searches have also been ongoing in Nicholson Park, Scarborough and the surrounding bush area near Sumner.

Police estimated more than 70 people had assisted in the search for Marley. Photo / George Heard

Police estimate over the past week more than 70 people have helped the search.

This includes foot searches, leaflet drops, area canvases, checking CCTV sources and the use of drones, Coastguard boats, alpine climbers and search dogs.

Images of the teen’s last known sighting were released by police last week.

The last known sighting of Marley on Whitewash Head Road in Scarborough. Photo / NZ Police

Marley’s car, a white Mazda Demio, was found in Sumner and the last known CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, 2.55pm on the day he went missing.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge has previously described the difficulty of the search area.

“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.

Police said the search zone was narrow in the first few days as they checked the most likely areas, but that it would “continue to expand as long as Marley remains unfound”.

It said it was following up on reported sightings from across the country.