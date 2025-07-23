Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Queenstown break-in spree: Burglar causes $750,000 worth of damage to homes

The offender allegedly caused $750,000 worth of damage (stock image). Photo / 123RF

A burglar has caused $750,000 worth of damage to properties in a 12-hour break-in spree in a Queenstown suburb.

The offender entered several properties on Omeara St, Frankton, between 8pm on Friday, July 18 and 8am Saturday, July 19.

Detective Senior Sergeant Regan Boucher said police are investigating the burglaries and wilful damage and have appealed for information from the public.

“Initial indications suggest there has been in excess of $750,000 worth of damage during the incident.