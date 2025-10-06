Protesters were seen under a temporary gazebo set up outside the convention centre.

Peace Action Ōtautahi say they are blockading the summit due to its “links with the United States war industry” and companies “profiting from the genocide in Gaza”.

Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered outside Te Pae, Christchurch Convention Centre. Photo / George Heard

They say they are trying to stop New Zealand “being turned into yet another US military base”.

A privacy screen had been set up outside the convention centre so that attendees had minimal contact with protesters.

Space Minister Judith Collins confirmed to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW that she would be attending the Aerospace Summit.

“I’ll be going to the expo and apparently, we’re going to have lots of protests too from the usual suspects,” Collins said.

“What I’m really excited about is that this sector is growing so fast, and that means more jobs for Kiwis, and it means better pay.

“It’s fabulous work, and we’ve got so many Kiwis now getting this great work.

“Last year, there was a survey done, and the space sector was worth $2.78 billion dollars.

“Of course, all of our communications now are deeply dependent on, for instance, satellites - there’s a lot of satellite work.

“We have the fourth-largest search and surveillance area in the world. We’re a maritime nation; we cannot possibly do as well as we do if we didn’t have satellites.

“An enormous area for a country with a population of 5.3 million people to fund and the only way really we can do it is through using space in a far more smart way than we have in the past.”

Rocket Lab founder Sir Peter Beck will speak at the summit tomorrow.