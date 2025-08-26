Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Police warning after car fails to stop for child on Christchurch road crossing

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police are reminding drivers to take care at intersections after a car fails to give way to a child crossing the road in Christchurch.

Police are reminding drivers to take care after a near ‘catastrophic event’ at a Christchurch intersection.

In a video posted to Facebook by Canterbury Police, a child can be seen waiting to cross a busy road with their parents.

As the pedestrian light turns green, the child

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save