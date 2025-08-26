Police are reminding drivers to take care at intersections after a car fails to give way to a child crossing the road in Christchurch.

In a video posted to Facebook by Canterbury Police, a child can be seen waiting to cross a busy road with their parents.

As the pedestrian light turns green, the child steps out to begin crossing the road at the Heaton St and Strowan Rd corner.

An oncoming vehicle, failing to stop at a red arrow for turning right, narrowly misses the child, thanks to a parent calling from the footpath for them to come back.

Police said it “could have been a catastrophic event” with “horrific consequences” had the child not been called back by their parent.