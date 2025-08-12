Police are hunting for the alleged offenders of a serious assault in Shirley, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police hunt offenders after serious assault in quiet Christchurch suburb

Police have swarmed a typically quiet Christchurch neighbourhood in search of the alleged offenders who fled after a serious assault.

Police and paramedics were called to Joy St, Shirley, at 3.25pm after reports of an assault.

Police said they were working to locate the alleged offenders.

Hato Hone St John confirmed one person received serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.