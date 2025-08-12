Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police hunt offenders after serious assault in quiet Christchurch suburb

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Police are hunting for the alleged offenders of a serious assault in Shirley, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police are hunting for the alleged offenders of a serious assault in Shirley, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police have swarmed a typically quiet Christchurch neighbourhood in search of the alleged offenders who fled after a serious assault.

Police and paramedics were called to Joy St, Shirley, at 3.25pm after reports of an assault.

Police said they were working to locate the alleged offenders.

Police and paramedics were called to the normally quiet neighbourhood of Shirley, at 3.25pm. Photo / George Heard
Police and paramedics were called to the normally quiet neighbourhood of Shirley, at 3.25pm. Photo / George Heard

Hato Hone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save