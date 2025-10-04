“We are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death,” Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend said.
“This is a perplexing case, and we are keeping an open mind as we work through a number of inquiries.”
As part of the investigation police are conducting an area canvas of the Eastern Terrace neighbourhood.
Police have appealed to the public for any information that may assist and to identify anyone who may have seen or interacted with the man in recent weeks.
Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 251004/7850.