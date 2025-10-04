Police say the unexplained death of a man in Christchurch is “perplexing” as they call on the public for information to help shed light on how he might have died.

Officers were called to a residential address on Eastern Terrace in Beckenham around 8.20am on Saturday where they found the man.

Police say the circumstances of the man’s death remain unclear and investigations are being carried out to determine what happened in the lead-up to the event.

Police say they’re particularly focused on tracing the man’s movements over the past two weeks.