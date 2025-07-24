Advertisement
One person dead in Rakaia crash

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

A person has died after a crash near Rakaia last night. Image / Google Maps

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Rakaia, in Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 1/Rakaia Highway around 7.20pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene, while another sustained serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit

