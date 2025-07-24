One person dead in Rakaia crash

A person has died after a crash near Rakaia last night. Image / Google Maps

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Rakaia, in Canterbury.

Emergency services responded to the crash on State Highway 1/Rakaia Highway around 7.20pm yesterday.

One person died at the scene, while another sustained serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene, and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.