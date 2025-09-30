Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch
Updated

One person critical after assault at Christchurch disability support service

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person is in a critical condition after an assault at a property on Sparks Rd in Halswell, Christchurch. Image / Google Maps

One person is in a critical condition after an assault at a property on Sparks Rd in Halswell, Christchurch. Image / Google Maps

One person is in a critical condition after being assaulted at a Christchurch disability support service property in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.16am to reports of an assault at the property on Sparks Rd in the suburb of Halswell.

Hato Hone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save