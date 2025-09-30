One person critical after assault at Christchurch disability support service

One person is in a critical condition after an assault at a property on Sparks Rd in Halswell, Christchurch. Image / Google Maps

One person is in a critical condition after being assaulted at a Christchurch disability support service property in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.16am to reports of an assault at the property on Sparks Rd in the suburb of Halswell.

Hato Hone St John said they responded by sending an ambulance and operations manager.

“One patient, in critical condition, was transported to Christchurch Hospital,” a St John spokesperson said.

Police said they are speaking with a number of people, including a 24-year-old man.