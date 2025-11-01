Matthew Steans, Chief Yarns Man, is a strong believer in the power of having a good yarn. Photo / Supplied
A Christchurch-based men’s social health organisation has launched a competition encouraging men to talk more openly with their mates.
The Yarn Starter of the Year competition, launched by The Yarn’s Men, aims to find out what gets people talking so they can spark conversation in their own lives.
Founded in2022, The Yarn’s Men have already reached 18,000 men in the Christchurch region, but said they’re looking to get in front of every working-age man in the city and encourage them to start a conversation.
The top three Cantabrians in the Christchurch region who submit the best yarn starters will receive a trophy with their question on it.
Chief Yarns Man Matthew Steans said the competition aimed to find out what gets people talking, as great conversations spark men to open up about what’s going on in their lives.
“We want to know what gets you and your mates talking, like really talking,” Steans said.
“We would like the most outrageous questions people have, maybe that’s a question they ask their mates after a few beers, or maybe it’s something that they haven’t asked, and they would really like to.
“Whether it’s a sports debate, a philosophical question, or something truly whimsical, we want to hear them all.