Chief Yarns Man Matthew Steans said the competition aimed to find out what gets people talking, as great conversations spark men to open up about what’s going on in their lives.

“We want to know what gets you and your mates talking, like really talking,” Steans said.

“We would like the most outrageous questions people have, maybe that’s a question they ask their mates after a few beers, or maybe it’s something that they haven’t asked, and they would really like to.

“Whether it’s a sports debate, a philosophical question, or something truly whimsical, we want to hear them all.

“With so many of us struggling with finding connection, we wanted to find the best ‘yarn starters’ so everyone can have enjoyable conversations.”

Steans said while a good conversation creates stronger relationships and support networks, you don’t need to be already struggling to start that conversation.

“The thing that we’ve been finding is that people almost think they need to be struggling to have a good yarn, engage with us or come to our events,” Steans said.

“That to me is wrong, you don’t need to be struggling to have a good yarn with someone.”

A Yarns Men workshop hosted at Two Thumb Brewery. Photo / Supplied

Steans said that it wasn’t just men who could get something positive out of the initiative.

“We know that everyone benefits from a good yarn, not just men, and everyone knows how to do it,” Steans said.

“They just might have forgotten how to do it, or do not feel like they have the confidence, the permission or the environment to do so.

“The best way we’ve found so far of coming up with yarn starters is to simply start having a yarn with someone.”

In the true fashion of a good yarn, the Yarn Starter of the Year will initially be narrowed down by the Yarns Men team, with the final voting taking place on The Yarns Men social media pages.

The top three Cantabrians who submit the best yarn starters will receive a trophy with their question on it.