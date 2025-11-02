“Thanks to the Firearms Registry, we were able to trace the licence holders who allegedly diverted their firearms.

“The investigation revealed alleged attempts to subsequently conceal the offending by providing misleading information about the true ownership of the firearms.

“Four men and two women now face a variety of charges, including attempting to defeat the course of justice, intentionally failing to register firearms, knowingly providing false or misleading information to the Police for the registry, and supplying a firearm to an unlicensed person.”

The Firearms Safety Authority executive director, Angela Brazier, said the Firearms Registry has proved invaluable by linking the unlawful hunting in Cheviot with licence holders who allegedly diverted their firearms.

“We know that illegal hunting is a serious public safety concern in our rural communities.

“The Firearms Registry links firearms to licence holders, improves traceability, and supports frontline Police.

“The majority of licence holders have no trouble complying with their registry obligations and know the rules about keeping firearms out of the hands of unlicensed people who may go on to commit offences.”

A Hurunui man, 47, is due to appear at Christchurch District Court on November 5.

Two men, aged 22 and 73, and two women, aged 52 and 73, all of Kaikōura, are due to reappear at Kaikōura District Court on December 12.

Another Hurunui man, 38, is due to reappear at Christchurch District Court on November 13.

As of now, over 110,000 active individual licence holders have registered their information in the Firearms Registry.

This represents more than 49% of all active licence holders, along with a total of more than 538,000 firearms.

Licence holders have until August 2028 to update the registry unless they have an activating circumstance before that date, such as buying a firearm or ammunition.

Anyone with concerns about firearms offending can phone police on 105, or 111 if life is in immediate danger.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.