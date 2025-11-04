One New Zealand Stadium Te Kaha in Christchurch. November 5th, 2025.

Stadium food will level up in a big way when Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium opens in April next year.

More than a dozen of Christchurch’s favourite food outlets will be stationed around the 30,000-seat arena, known as One New Zealand Stadium for sponsorship reasons. Bacon Brothers, Black Burgers, Pedro’s, Smokey T’s, Sheffield Pie Shop and Fush are just some of the popular local outlets that will provide food options at the brand-new enclosed stadium.

Twenty-five outlets will be stationed around the concourse of the new venue.

According to Venues Ōtautahi, the council-owned management company, sports fans and concert-goers will be able to explore the eateries in the stadium’s open concourse – which has views to the field, while taking advantage of the venue’s click-and-collect ordering system.

“One New Zealand Stadium provides us with an incredible opportunity to showcase our region’s amazing kai,” Venues Ōtautahi Chief Executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said.