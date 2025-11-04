One New Zealand Stadium Te Kaha in Christchurch. November 5th, 2025.
Stadium food will level up in a big way when Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium opens in April next year.
More than a dozen of Christchurch’s favourite food outlets will be stationed around the 30,000-seat arena, known as One New Zealand Stadium for sponsorship reasons. Bacon Brothers, Black Burgers, Pedro’s,Smokey T’s, Sheffield Pie Shop and Fush are just some of the popular local outlets that will provide food options at the brand-new enclosed stadium.
Twenty-five outlets will be stationed around the concourse of the new venue.
According to Venues Ōtautahi, the council-owned management company, sports fans and concert-goers will be able to explore the eateries in the stadium’s open concourse – which has views to the field, while taking advantage of the venue’s click-and-collect ordering system.
“One New Zealand Stadium provides us with an incredible opportunity to showcase our region’s amazing kai,” Venues Ōtautahi Chief Executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said.
“There are so many amazing spots to eat across Waitaha, Canterbury which has allowed us to bring together such an eclectic array of vendors. It means every time guests visit the stadium, they will be able to find their favourites or discover some new gems.”
The outlets were selected after Venues Ōtautahi opened an “Request for Proposal” process in June. Harvie-Teare said with guest experience at the forefront of their minds, they wanted to ensure the stadium elevated the standard of food offerings in stadiums in New Zealand.
“After travelling around the south in America, attending stadiums, feeling the vibes and eating over there, it felt like our food at Smokey T’s food would be a match made in heaven for One New Zealand Stadium,” Smokey T’s Tristan Anderson said.
Along with the selected outlets, popular dishes from Canterbury restaurants will feature in Co-Lab on Level 3.
“Co-Lab is an initiative designed to bring Canterbury chefs and restaurants into the stadium experience,” Venues Ōtautahi executive chef Daniel Shanks said.
“It is about collaboration – giving local eateries a platform to show their signature dishes in a dynamic, high-profile setting. We’ll be rotating guest chefs and restaurant partners, so fans will always have something new and exciting to look forward to," Shanks said.
Across all the food and beverage outlets, Venues Ōtautahi’s “support local” philosophy has been key.
Confirmed retail food outlets at One New Zealand Stadium so far are Korean Fried Chicken, Bacon Bros Burgers, Black Burger, Arbour Woodfired Pizza, Little Fish Co, Fush, Sheffield Pies, Smokey T’s Hot Dogs, Smokey T’s BBQ, Papa’s Hot Dogs, Pedro’s Lamb, Co-Lab, ice cream and sushi.