Police search teams have been conducting a detailed search of Nicholson Park, Scarborough, and the surrounding bush area near Sumner.
They intend to expand the search along the coastline between Pines Beach and the Godley Head peninsula.
Multiple agencies have been called to help find him: Police CIB, Search & Rescue, drone teams, LandSAR, police and LandSAR search dogs, Coastguard, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Alpine Rescue Canterbury, and the surf lifesaving clubs of Sumner, Taylors Mistake and New Brighton.
Police estimate over the past week more than 70 people have helped the search. This includes foot searches, leaflet drops, area canvases, checking CCTV sources and the use of drones, Coastguard boats, alpine climbers and search dogs.
Police said the search zone was narrow in the first few days as they checked the most likely areas.
“It has expanded and will continue to expand as long as Marley remains unfound,” said a police statement.
“We are following up on reported sightings from all over the country.”
Images of the teen’s last known sighting were released by police on Wednesday.
Marley’s car, a white Mazda Demio, was found in Sumner and the last known CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, 2.55pm on the day he went missing.
Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge has previously described the difficulty of the search area.
“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.
“We continue to follow all available lines of inquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far.”