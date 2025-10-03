Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch
Updated

Mother of missing Christchurch teen Marley thanks searchers, police ask public to stay away

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Marley, 17, remains missing after last being seen in Scarborough, Christchurch, on Friday, September 26. Photo / Supplied

Marley, 17, remains missing after last being seen in Scarborough, Christchurch, on Friday, September 26. Photo / Supplied

Police Search and Rescue teams trying to locate a missing Christchurch teenager are deploying to the coastline in Scarborough and Godley Head areas in a helicopter today.

The search for Marley began a week ago and police are asking the public to keep away from the area while operations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save