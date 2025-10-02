Missing Christchurch teenager, Marley. Photo / Supplied

They will be looking to expand the search along the coastline between Pines Beach and the Godley Head peninsula.

Multiple agencies have been called to help find him: Police CIB, Search & Rescue, drone teams, LandSAR, police and LandSAR search dogs, Coastguard, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Alpine Rescue Canterbury, and the surf lifesaving clubs of Sumner, Taylors Mistake and New Brighton.

Many of the search teams are volunteers.

Police estimate over the past week more than 70 people have helped the search. This includes foot searches, leaflet drops, area canvases, checking CCTV sources and the use of drones, Coastguard boats, alpine climbers and search dogs.

Police said the search zone was narrow in the first few days as they checked the most likely areas.

“It has expanded and will continue to expand as long as Marley remains unfound,” said a police statement.

“We are following up on reported sightings from all over the country.”

The last known sighting of Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough. Photo / NZ Police

Images of the teen’s last known sighting were released by police on Wednesday.

Marley’s car, a white Mazda Demio, was found in Sumner and the last known CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, 2.55pm on the day he went missing.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge has previously described the difficulty of the search area.

“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.

A search for missing teenager Marley has included the coastline around Scarborough and Sumner in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

“We continue to follow all available lines of inquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far.”

The CCTV footage shows Marley wearing a light grey adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks and burgundy Converse shoes.

The search for missing Christchurch teenager Marley is now in its seventh day. Photo / NZ Police

“We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2.50pm onwards on Friday.

“If you see or have seen Marley, please get in touch immediately,” said Aldridge.

A higher-than-normal police presence is expected in Sumner and Scarborough over the next few days as the investigation continues.

If you see Marley, please call police on 111, quoting reference number: 250927/3331. Information after the fact can be made via 105, using the same reference number.

Mike Thorpe is a senior journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.