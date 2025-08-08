The daily limit for taking sea cucumbers per person is 50.
Fisheries New Zealand district manager for Marlborough and Canterbury, Stuart Moore, said in one instance, Nix had “more than 20 times the daily limit for sea cucumbers in his vehicle, that were likely to be sold on the black market”.
“When we find evidence of poaching or any other illegal fishing, we will investigate and, in serious situations, place the case before the court,” said Moore.
“Our job is to protect the sustainability of our shared fisheries now and into the future.
“Our investigation found strong electronic evidence of illegal seafood sales.
“To buy sea cucumbers commercially can cost up to $80/kg. Black market sales of sea cucumbers can be as little as $25/kg, seriously undermining the legitimate market.
“We urge any member of the public who is aware of or has been offered cheap sea cucumbers to contact us.”
The other man stopped with Nix is still to appear before the court.
Nix received a total sentence of 30 months’ imprisonment as he was also sentenced on separate police charges.
A range of equipment, including two boats and a car, was forfeited to the Crown.