A Christchurch man has been jailed for 18 months and banned from fishing for three years for poaching 1432 sea cucumbers. Photo / Warren Buckland

8 Aug, 2025 12:19 AM 2 mins to read

A Christchurch man has been jailed for 18 months and banned from fishing for three years for poaching 1432 sea cucumbers.

Jason Murray Nix, 55, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on two charges under the Fisheries Act yesterday.

In November 2023, police stopped Nix and another man and impounded his vehicle because of other legal matters.

A search of the car found 1022 sea cucumbers and Fishery Officers were contacted.

Nix was caught again in December 2024 with another 410.