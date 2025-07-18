A helicopter was used to rescue the pair from the rugged bush. Photo / Canterbury Police

A helicopter was used to rescue the pair from the rugged bush. Photo / Canterbury Police

A teenage hiker has described the moment she realised she was trapped on a remote walking trail.

The 17-year-old girl, who the Herald has agreed not to name, was rescued late Sunday night after she was injured on the Ryde Falls walking track, north of Christchurch.

She and her boyfriend were walking the North Canterbury track when it started to get dark.

“We just kind of started rushing, we just wanted to get back before it became really dark,” she said.

Damp conditions and mud caused them to start slipping and falling.