Police are asking anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts to contact them on 105. Photo / Canterbury Police

Have you seen Jason? Police search for 56‑year‑old man last seen in Ashburton

Police are searching for a 56-year-old man reported missing in Ashburton.

Jason was last heard from on August 26, and is known to frequent the Ashburton, Christchurch, and Nelson areas, police said.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is likely to be wearing a red and black checkered hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Jason’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105 using reference number 250915/2603.