Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Have you seen Jason? Police search for 56‑year‑old man last seen in Ashburton

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are asking anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts to contact them on 105. Photo / Canterbury Police

Police are asking anyone with information on Jason's whereabouts to contact them on 105. Photo / Canterbury Police

Police are searching for a 56-year-old man reported missing in Ashburton.

Jason was last heard from on August 26, and is known to frequent the Ashburton, Christchurch, and Nelson areas, police said.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is likely to be wearing a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save