Have you seen Beryl? Christchurch police search for missing woman

Christchurch police are appealing for help to find a missing 79-year-old woman.

Beryl was last seen in the Bishopdale area late this afternoon.

Police said she has a medical condition and her family was concerned for her whereabouts.

“She was last seen wearing a grey or light green hoodie and dark blue trackpants.