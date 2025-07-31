Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Footage shows person surfing at Christchurch beach during tsunami advisory

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A person has been spotted surfing at Scarborough Beach despite a national tsunami warning. Video / Supplied

A tsunami advisory has not deterred some surfers from testing their luck in Christchurch.

A person was captured surfing the waves on Scarborough beach this morning.

An emergency text alert was sent out to New Zealanders on Wednesday evening, warning people to stay away from the coast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save