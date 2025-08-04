Ronnie Dunbar with his award for his volunteer work with Kaiapoi Food Forest. Photo / Givealittle

A Kaiapoi man known for his volunteer work and colourful paintings now needs the support of the community he has backed for years.

Ronnie Dunbar, 84, lost everything and suffered burns to his head, face and hands after a fire tore through his Kaiapoi home last month.

He had recently received an award at the Volunteering Canterbury awards for his work at the Kaiapoi Food Forest and has painted several of the water tanks and a children’s pirate ship in bright colours.

One of the many water tanks painted by Ronnie Dunbar at the Kaiapoi Food Forest. Photo / Facebook

But now the Kaiapoi community has rallied around the man who has supported them for years, and a Givealittle page has been set up to support Dunbar in his recovery.