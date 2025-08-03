“We’re pretty upset with the proposal. Especially in Culverden with the closure of the two policemen here.”

Canterbury Police District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says “the environment around us is changing and we must change too”. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Green said the first public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Culverden.

“I would really love to see our police front up and answer some questions and hear from the community, despite this being an internal restructure - and not really needing that public consultation. I think they know that they’ve got an upset community,” Green told the Herald.

Opposition to the proposal will be evident in person and in writing.

“Federated Farmers will be making a formal submission, and I’ve heard of many community members that have done that,” said Green.

Canterbury Police District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the consultation is “part of a programme of work to enhance the frontline’s ability to deliver core policing services”.

“The environment around us is changing and we must change too,” he said.

“We need a district structure that is fit for purpose and supports us to achieve our goals now and in the future.”

Selwyn is the fastest-growing district in New Zealand. It’s reported that under the proposal there would be a greater concentration of police in the rapidly expanding town of Rolleston, which would support surrounding areas.

The same would happen in North Canterbury with Rangiora being the central point.

North Canterbury Federated Farmers president Bex Green. Photo / Supplied

“A big concern for us moving forward is that there’s going to be more crime and the response time for emergencies is going to be lengthened, substantially,” Green told the Herald.

She believes that rural police officers are more than just a blue uniform.

“Our local policemen are community men as well. They understand our community, know the people and are a part of the community.

“When you take that away and you have somebody who comes from the city or wherever they are coming from and try to connect with the people up here, it’s just not going to work.”

Green said she has received support from around the country and other regions are concerned that they could be next.

“On social media it’s blown up a lot and people are pretty upset for Canterbury.

“It’s really nice to hear that the country is backing us and understands, especially rurally, what it could be like to lose the police force in the area,” said Green.

A meeting in the Selwyn district is also in the works for when the two-week consultation period ends.