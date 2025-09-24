Police were called to a property at Uxbridge St, Northcote, Christchurch last night after a suspected family harm incident that has escalated into a standoff. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch stand-off: One man arrested after tense late-night family harm situation

A man has been arrested after a family harm situation in Christchurch last night that sparked a large police call-out.

Police were called to an Uxbridge St housing complex in the city’s Northcote area after 10pm last night.

Neighbours told the Herald that a man inside a property was heard threatening to kill others.

It’s also understood that young children may have also been present.