Police surrounded the apartment and urged the man to come out peacefully.
He could be heard yelling back, “Leave us alone”, and to leave the property, claiming officers were “committing a criminal offence”.
After a tense two-hour stand-off, the man was arrested and taken into police custody.
This morning, in a response to questions, police said: “One person was taken into custody following a family harm-related incident in Northcote. No injuries were reported.”
St John has also been approached for comment.