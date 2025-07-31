Police are searching for 35-year-old Kieran Thompson who absconded from the care of another agency. Photo / Police

Christchurch Police seek Kieran Thomas, 35, after he absconded from care

Christchurch Police are seeking a “dangerous” man who absconded from the care of another agency.

Police were alerted shortly before 6pm that Kieran Thomas had fled, and extensive investigations are under way to find him.

They warn the 35-year-old “should not be approached” by the public.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately, quoting reference number P063340824.