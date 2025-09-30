“We continue to appeal for anyone in Sumner and Scarborough with CCTV or doorbell cameras on their property to check their cameras from 2.45pm.”

The search is focussing on the coastline around Scarborough and Sumner today. Photo / George Heard

Marley’s mother told the Herald on Saturday night that there is footage of her son driving into Sumner, but they’re desperate for more information on his movements after that.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said throughout the weekend, police got help from Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard Sumner, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and volunteers.

The search effort was focused on the Scarborough whitewash area.

Missing Christchurch teenager Marley. Photo / Supplied

Marley is thought to have been wearing black track pants and a hoodie that could either be dark-coloured or light grey.

“The bottom half of his clothing cannot be confirmed at this stage,” said Aldridge.

Photo / George Heard

Police ask anyone who has seen Marley to call 111, quoting the reference number 250927/3331.

Information after the fact can be provided via 105, using the same reference number.

Jazlyn Whales is a multimedia journalist based in the Christchurch newsroom.