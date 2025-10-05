Police say the unexplained death of a man in Christchurch is “perplexing” as they call on the public for information to help shed light on how he might have died.

A man at the centre of what police are calling an “unexplained” death at a Christchurch house was a gun-collecting pensioner.

Officers were called to the residential address on Eastern Terrace in Beckenham at about 8.20am on Saturday, where they found the man dead.

Today, a specialist search team scoured the property for clues in an investigation to determine what happened in the lead-up to the event and how the man may have died.

The man’s Facebook page features many posts showing specialist rifles and pistols, as well as military models.

In the window of the man’s home, a stack of items could be seen, including a box with “Crosman Air Guns” written on it.