A Crosman-branded gun was one of the many he had previously posted about online.
Police have described the case as “perplexing” and have called on the public for information.
One neighbour said the death of the man “was very bizarre”.
Police said they are particularly focused on tracing the man’s movements over the past two weeks.
“We are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding this man’s death,” Detective Senior Sergeant Daniel Overend said.
“This is a perplexing case, and we are keeping an open mind as we work through a number of inquiries.”
As part of the investigation, police have been conducting an area canvas of the Eastern Terrace neighbourhood.
Police have appealed to the public for any information that may assist and to identify anyone who may have seen or interacted with the man in recent weeks.