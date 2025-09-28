Marley was last seen in the Christchurch suburb of Opawa at 3pm on September 26. Photo / NZ Police

Marley’s mother told the Herald on Saturday night that there is footage of her son driving into Sumner, but they’re desperate for more information on his movements after that.

It’s believed the footage was from council CCTV.

She’s asking Sumner residents to check footage on their security cameras.

Marley is thought to have been wearing black track pants and a hoodie that could either be dark-coloured or light grey.

Police ask anyone who has seen Marley to call 111, quoting the reference number 250927/3331.

Information after the fact can be provided via 105, using the same reference number.