Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Christchurch police pause search for missing teen Marley, seek new leads

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Missing Christchurch teenager, Marley. Photo / Supplied

Missing Christchurch teenager, Marley. Photo / Supplied

Police have paused the physical search for a missing Christchurch teenager but say they are “exploring other avenues of inquiry”.

Marley, 17, went missing on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle he was driving, a white Mazda Demio, was found in the city’s beachside suburb of Sumner. Marley was last seen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save