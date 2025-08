It's expected to be standing room only in community halls in North Canterbury as residents gather to air their views about potential changes to local police stations.

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Shirley Rd about 3.10pm.

“The person is reported to have sustained serious injuries,” police said in a brief statement.

“Police are in attendance and traffic is being diverted.”