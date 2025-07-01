A fire at a Christchurch transport yard today was attended by five fire crews and quickly contained. Photo / George Heard

A small fire that broke out at a Christchurch haulage yard this afternoon has been contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the blaze at Hilton Haulage in Gerald Connolly Place, Hornby, just after 2pm.

Five fire crews attended and a spokesman said the flames had been contained inside one building, which was evacuated.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say the fire at Hilton Haulage was contained to one building. Photo / George Heard

The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries.