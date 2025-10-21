“That’s when we realised, they had been stolen.

“We had fences cut all the way through the whole property.”

But Brown said last night’s most recent theft felt like the park had been “scoped out”.

“It feels like they were shoving it in our faces,” she said.

“They’re our pets, we are here every day feeding them and looking after them.

“Even if it wasn’t the rabbits - if it was the goats, the horses or the sheep - it’s just as heartbreaking.

“They’re our babies.”

Six bunnies have been taken from the park in just two weeks. Photo / Supplied

In a post to Facebook, Arion Farm Education Park said it was “absolutely heartbroken”.

“We cannot express how heartbreaking this is,” read the post.

“Our team and visitors have been so saddened by what happened before, and now, to have this happen again is just devastating.

“These animals are not just pets; they are part of our farm family and deeply loved by everyone who visits.

“What makes this even more concerning is that we are not the only ones being targeted.

“Other parks have also had their bunnies stolen just last week. It is so upsetting to see this happening to so many who care deeply for their animals.

“To whoever is responsible, please, we are begging you to bring them back. No questions asked. We just want our bunnies home safe where they belong.

“These bunnies have been with us for years, and we want them back.”

Bunnies Rubio, Ruby and Midnight were taken from their enclosures at Arion Farm Education Park in McLeans Island. Photo / Supplied

The park said it had implemented extra steps to protect all animals, including additional security measures.

“It’s a shame it has come to this, but we will do everything we can to keep them safe.”

Police said on October 5 they were advised a theft had occurred at the park between 4pm October 5 and 9am on October 6.

“Unfortunately there is no evidence available to enable us to identify the offender/s,” police said.

“If anyone has information which could assist in identifying the person/s responsible, we’d ask them to make an online report to 105, quoting file number 251006/4045.”