“The sprinklers activated on that first floor, which pumps out a considerable amount of water, and then that’s obviously flowing down through the roof space into the floor below.
“We’ve managed to isolate the smoke damage to the first floor, which we’re ventilating now using a positive pressure fan and the water damage to this building as well, but [water damage] is definitely going to impact the Quest for some time.”
JJ, who works downstairs at the Quest Hotel, said she thought a guest was cooking bacon when she smelt the fire.
“I heard the fire alarm, and it kept going on and on,” she said.