A small fire inside a Christchurch restaurant activated sprinklers which caused water to flood into a hotel below. Photo / Jazlyn Whales

A small fire inside a Christchurch CBD restaurant this morning activated sprinklers, which have caused water to flood into a hotel below and guests to evacuate.

Fire and Emergency were called to the small fire inside a first-floor restaurant at Cathedral Junction around 8am.

“The sprinkler has activated and extinguished the fire before we’ve arrived,” senior Christchurch City station officer Richard Hobbs said.

“The only issue we have now is a reasonable amount of water damage due to that sprinkler doing its job, and so has that impacted the hotel below.