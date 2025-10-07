Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch
Updated

Christchurch baker assaulted at Palms shopping mall says children left traumatised

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Father-of-two Matt Sherwood has had six teeth removed since he was assaulted at a Christchurch shopping centre on Father's Day Weekend.

A baker seriously assaulted while selling Father’s Day cookies at a busy shopping centre says his young children have been left “traumatised”.

Matt Sherwood, owner of Christchurch baked goods company ‘By The Sugar Daddy’, set up a stall at the city’s Palms Shopping Centre on September 6, as he

