Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Canterbury Police scrap rural restructure plan after community backlash

Mike Thorpe
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Canterbury Police has dropped restructure plans that would have involved closing a number of rural stations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Canterbury Police has dropped restructure plans that would have involved closing a number of rural stations. Photo / Bevan Conley

A proposed police restructure across Canterbury has been scrapped after opposition from affected communities.

The proposal would have led to police from some rural areas being redeployed to more central police stations. It would have established 24/7 hubs in Rangiora and Rolleston.

Sole-charge stations in St Andrews, Arthur’s Pass, Pleasant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save