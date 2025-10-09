Advertisement
Body found at Christchurch coastline after ‘incident’, police say

A helicopter was enlisted to help with today's operation. Photo / George Heard

A police investigation is under way after a body was found on the Christchurch coastline today.

Police say they were alerted to an “incident” in the Whitewash Head area near Sumner just before midday.

Police say they believe “the person located deceased is not 17-year-old missing person Marley“.

