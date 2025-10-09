A helicopter was enlisted to help with today's operation. Photo / George Heard

Body found at Christchurch coastline after ‘incident’, police say

A police investigation is under way after a body was found on the Christchurch coastline today.

Police say they were alerted to an “incident” in the Whitewash Head area near Sumner just before midday.

Police say they believe “the person located deceased is not 17-year-old missing person Marley“.

“Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and expect a police presence while enquiries are ongoing,” a police statement says.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.