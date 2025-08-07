But instead of improving, Tilly’s symptoms worsened, and she began to deteriorate over the next few days.

“The medical staff at the resort we were staying at were fabulous, and supported Tilly as much as they were able,” Hendley said.

“However, with her deteriorating condition, we made the decision to leave early and head for Singapore.”

After a “very anxious” ferry ride, Tilly and her family arrived at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore on July 23.

Tilly has spent two weeks in the Children's Intensive Care Unit in Singapore. Photo / Supplied

Tests revealed Tilly had a serious infection through her intestines, testing positive for Salmonella, Cryptosporidium and E. Coli.

“It was very unusual to test positive for all of these at one time,” Hendley said.

Treatment was initially aimed at supporting her through the symptoms associated with the intestinal infection.

But this was just the start for Tilly as, on day five of her admission into the hospital, her condition deteriorated further.

She was diagnosed with Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a complication of the initial gut infection.

One of the E. coli bacteria produced a toxin which can cause this syndrome, Hendley said.

“Only a small percentage of patients with these bacteria get Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome – so Tilly was just very unlucky!”

Tilly was transferred to the Children’s Intensive Care Unit (CICU) where she remains.

5-year-old Tilly became unwell while on an overseas family holiday. Photo / Givealittle

The 5-year-old has endured numerous medical tests and procedures, including dialysis and three blood transfusions.

“Just this past weekend, a nasal swab showed she was battling three different viruses,” Hendley said.

“She has been through so much, and her strength amazes us every day.”

Once there are indications of improvement, the next step in Tilly’s journey will be for her to regain her strength.

Hendley said it had been challenging battling this while overseas, but that the family had been “surrounded by an incredible outpouring of love and support from home”.

“One especially dear friend even flew to Singapore to be with us when Tilly became critically ill, offering not only emotional and practical support, but also helping to care for our other daughter.”

Hendley said her daughter had held on to “her sweet and thoughtful nature” even while unwell.

“Tilly is an incredibly special little girl; kind, caring and full of compassion,” she said.

“Even while facing this unimaginably difficult time, she has continued to embody those qualities.

“Her empathy shines through, as she has consistently thought of others despite being so unwell herself.

“In moments when I was really struggling, Tilly would gently ask the nurses, ‘Excuse me, could I please have a tissue for my mum?’, a small gesture that speaks volumes about her character.

“She has endured so much, countless medical investigations and procedures.

“Yet she has remained brave, courageous and strong throughout.

“We are so proud of Tilly and her big sister for how well they are coping with this very strange and difficult time.”

A "Team Tilly" Givealittle page has also been set up.

By Thursday morning, the page had raised $34,607 to support Tilly and her family.

The money will also go towards anything not covered by medical insurance, as well as treats to brighten Tilly’s long days, with marshmallows being high on the list.

Hendley said the family had been “overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity” they’ve received.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our family, friends and community members who have surrounded us with love, prayers and both practical and emotional support.”

In the coming week, the family hope to start thinking about heading home to New Zealand.

Hendley said what this looks like is not yet known, particularly in terms of what medical support Tilly will need to travel and when she lands in New Zealand.

The family also extended its gratitude to the medical staff who have taken care of Tilly.

“We are deeply grateful and full of respect for the incredible team of healthcare professionals at KK Hospital CICU, who have provided Tilly with exceptional medical care and offered us comfort and support during such a difficult time.”