A 12-year-old has been left with serious injuries after fleeing in a stolen vehicle in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Supplied

A 12-year-old has been left with serious injuries after fleeing in a stolen vehicle in Christchurch this morning.

Inspector Paul Reeves, Canterbury District Metro Response Manager, said police initially signalled for the stolen vehicle to stop on Aldwins Rd, in Phillipstown.

“The car failed to stop and was not pursued by police,” said Reeves.

“At about 1.40am the vehicle was then observed travelling east on Memorial Avenue, where it lost control, crashing into a parked car before coming to a stop on the footpath.

“Police did attempt to lay down road spikes, which were unsuccessful.”