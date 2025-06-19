“Police are aware of speculation in the community that this may be related to missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls – we can confirm that is not accurate", a spokesperson said earlier today.

“The search for Elisabeth remains ongoing.”

Nicholls disappeared after walking out of the Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village on Bartlett St in Riccarton two weeks ago.

The last confirmed sighting of the 79-year-old – who had been admitted to the facility for respite care the same day she disappeared – was at the Chateau on the Park Hotel in Riccarton at 7.54pm on Wednesday, June 4.

Searchers and police have gone door to door, reviewed CCTV footage and made extensive inquiries but have not been able to find her.

Police at a Christchurch carpark where a woman was found near death last night. She later died of her injuries.

Police are flying a drone over the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 8am and midday today, Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said.

“We do not know where she travelled to after the Chateau and have not been able to locate any items that would lead us closer to her.

“We have grave concerns for Lis, and sincerely hope the use of a drone will help us find her.”

Nicholls’ family were desperate to find her, Aldridge said.

Elisabeth Nicholls, 79, was last seen on 4 June at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Riccarton. Photo / NZ Police

The 79-year-old was wearing navy blue jeans, a black-and-grey-checked, long-sleeved shirt with a long-sleeved maroon top underneath and black leather shoes and she has distinctive long blonde/white hair.

Anyone in Riccarton and the wider area is asked to review any CCTV footage they have and check places where Nicholls might have taken refuge.

Anyone who saw Nicholls should ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250604/5465, police said.

Non-urgent information could be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report” and quoting the same reference number.